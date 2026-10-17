Rashmi Lakshminarasimha's Foundation On Strategic Management Explores The Foundations Of Modern Business Strategy

MENAFN - GetNews)"Foundation on Strategic Management"Foundation on Strategic Management explores strategy, innovation, competitive advantage, governance, global markets, VUCA decision-making, and leadership through practical concepts and real-world cases. The book's central focus is on connecting strategic thinking with analysis, implementation, innovation, adaptability, and long-term value creation.

Ahmedabad, India - October 17, 2026 - A comprehensive guide connecting strategic thinking, competitive advantage, innovation, leadership, and practical business decision-making.

In a business environment shaped by technological change, global competition, shifting consumer expectations, and increasing uncertainty, understanding strategy has become essential for organizations and the people who lead them. Foundation on Strategic Management by Rashmi Lakshminarasimha presents a broad exploration of strategic management, bringing together established frameworks, contemporary business concerns, and practical examples.

The book approaches strategic management as an ongoing process rather than a fixed plan. It examines how organizations understand their internal capabilities, interpret external conditions, build competitive advantage, allocate resources, and turn strategic decisions into action.

Lakshminarasimha begins with the foundations of strategic management and the relationship between creativity and competitive advantage. The book then moves through external environmental analysis, internal assessment, intellectual assets, business-level strategy, corporate-level strategy, international strategy, entrepreneurship, governance, organizational design, leadership, and innovation. The progression gives readers an opportunity to see how individual strategic concepts connect within the larger management process.

A recurring theme throughout the book is the need to combine analysis with adaptability. As the author writes,“Strategic management is a continuous process.” This perspective becomes particularly relevant as organizations operate in markets where assumptions can change quickly.

The book also gives attention to the resources that are often less visible but highly significant to organizational performance. Human capital, structural capital, relational capital, knowledge management, organizational learning, culture, and leadership are examined as intellectual assets that can contribute to long-term competitive advantage. The discussion of the Resource-Based View, VRIO framework, and value chain analysis further connects internal capabilities with strategic decision-making.

Another important part of the book is its examination of how organizations compete and grow. Readers encounter discussions of cost leadership, differentiation, focus strategies, Blue Ocean Strategy, sustainability, business model innovation, diversification, vertical and horizontal integration, and portfolio analysis.

The book also looks beyond domestic markets, examining globalization, localization, market-entry strategies, and the risks associated with international operations. Later chapters address strategic control, corporate governance, organizational structures, strategic leadership, innovation, and corporate entrepreneurship.

Lakshminarasimha's academic background spans Economics and Sociology, complemented by an Executive Management credential. She has spent more than two decades leading strategic initiatives across corporate, academic, and non-profit sectors.

The book is designed for students, managers, entrepreneurs, educators, and professionals who want to develop a wider understanding of strategic management and its application to organizational challenges.

Rather than presenting strategy as a purely theoretical exercise, Foundation on Strategic Management encourages readers to consider how organizations analyze, decide, execute, learn, and adapt. Its 15 chapters provide a wide-ranging foundation for understanding the strategic choices that shape organizations in changing business environments. About the Company

Verses Kindler Publication is an Ahmedabad-based Publishing Company. It is an author-centric company helping book writers with their publishing journey from start to finish. Founded in 2020, the company has successfully completed its 6 years, having published over 1000 books under its wing. The company is also engaged in audiobook production, book launch events, and ghostwriting, providing end-to-end writing and publishing services.

About the Author

Rashmi Lakshminarasimha is a strategic management author with Master's degrees in Economics and Sociology, an Executive Management credential, and over two decades of cross-sector experience.