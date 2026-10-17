5 Best 3Pls In Dallas-Fort Worth, TX (2026): Productiv Named The Top Choice
Dallas, Texas - October 17, 2026 - Ten third-party logistics (3PL) companies operating in Dallas-Fort Worth were compared on local warehouses, network size, order minimums, pricing and services, and one company came out on top: Productiv, which assembles over 30 million kits a year and runs more than 500,000 sq ft across two Class A buildings in Grapevine.
The five 3PLs below are the highest-ranked options in Dallas-Fort Worth for 2026, but only Productiv pairs published kitting rates with a written chargeback promise.
#1: PRODUCTIV, BEST 3PL IN DALLAS-FORT WORTH, TX
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Dallas-Fort Worth campus: 2450 Esters Blvd #100 and 4255 Patriot Dr Unit #300, Grapevine, TX 76051
Phone: (804) 215-2507
Website: getproductiv
Headquarters: Midlothian, VA
Productiv is the clear standout among Dallas-Fort Worth 3PLs for 2026, above all for brands that sell in more than one channel. Its Dallas 3PL campus in Grapevine, close to DFW International Airport, ships direct-to-consumer (DTC) parcels, wholesale case packs and big-box retail purchase orders from one inventory on one warehouse management system, and assembles the kits and store displays those orders need in the same buildings. With pre-wired EDI to 60+ retailers and each new retailer connection live in 2 to 4 weeks, it is built for brands whose growth runs through big-box retail.
PRODUCTIV'S TRACK RECORD AND CREDENTIALS
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Ranked #1 of 10 companies on Best 3PL's 2026 Dallas-Fort Worth list, updated September 2026
500,000+ sq ft across two Class A buildings in Grapevine, the hub of its network and home of its Program Management Team
30M+ kits assembled a year, with single programs running 80,000 to 100,000+ kits a day at peak
Pre-wired EDI connections to 60+ retailers through SPS Commerce, and 100+ retailers shipped to every month
New retailer EDI connections live in 2 to 4 weeks each, with up to three onboarded in parallel
99%+ SLA performance within 30 days of onboarding, by its own figures
Kitting accuracy targets of 99.5% to 99.95%, and 100% on regulated programs
Experience running 13 cobots, 2 humanoid robots and a palletizing robot alongside human operators at its Dallas facility
Nine of its ten largest clients are billion-dollar brands and manufacturers
PRODUCTIV'S CERTIFICATIONS AND GUARANTEES
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FDA-registered Dallas-Fort Worth campus with climate-controlled zones
NSF-certified repack, variety packs, club packs and display-ready bundles
Chargeback promise: when a chargeback stems from Productiv's error, Productiv issues the credit and fixes the root cause
Amazon FBA shipments rejected over its own prep errors are corrected and reshipped at no additional charge
PRODUCTIV'S PUBLISHED PRICING
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Kitting, priced per unit with no hourly billing: $0.04 to $0.08 per item placed, plus a base kit fee of $0.25 to $0.75
A mid-complexity kit of 10 items: $0.65 to $1.05 all-in
The base fee moves with lot and batch tracking, special labels, packaging and the accuracy tolerance a program needs
Fulfillment: unit-based pricing quoted per program; its fulfillment page lists no separate line-item fees for EDI setup, compliance work or retailer onboarding
PRODUCTIV'S SPECIALTIES
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Big-box retail and B2B distribution with EDI and routing-guide compliance
Kitting and assembly, from variety packs and gift sets to subscription and influencer boxes
Point-of-purchase displays, PDQ trays and floor displays assembled to a retailer's planogram
DTC ecommerce and subscription box fulfillment
Amazon FBA prep, contract packaging, repack and relabel
Parcel, LTL and truckload transportation management
Productiv's kitting depth matters most to brands launching sets and bundles. A bundle set up as a pricing rule in an online store still leaves the warehouse picking each item from its own bin, and the parts can arrive in separate boxes. A kit is assembled in advance under its own SKU and barcode, and Amazon requires the same for a physical bundle sold under a new listing: it must reach the fulfillment center already assembled and labeled "sold as set." Productiv's kitting and assembly lines handle that work upstream, with kits of up to 100 items, and start each run only after First Article approval.
What sets Productiv apart from transactional 3PLs is how each account is run. A long-tenured Account Coordinator works in the Grapevine building where the client's stock is held, backed by a named Director and a dedicated account inbox. Orders, production and exceptions are managed daily, SLAs and EDI connections weekly, and growth goals quarterly with Productiv's executive team. On the retail side, its ProPallets system prints each UCC-128 case label only when the case barcode is scanned and sends the advance ship notice (EDI 856) when the order closes out. Its EDI retail compliance team pairs that system with the routing guides of 60+ retailers.
WHAT CLIENTS SAY ABOUT PRODUCTIV
Testimonials published by Productiv, from clients including Pourri, Evergreen Enterprises, Buzzy Seeds and Safeguard Medical, return to the same themes: SLAs hit again and again, programs that start quickly, flexibility on unusual work, and accounts that run with little day-to-day intervention once a process is set. Productiv says it works with brands from $50 million up to the Fortune 500, and its Dallas campus runs programs for beauty, food and beverage, and outdoor brands.
PROS
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The only top-five 3PL in Dallas-Fort Worth with a published kitting rate card: $0.65 to $1.05 all-in for a 10-item, mid-complexity kit
DTC, wholesale and big-box retail orders shipped from one Grapevine inventory, so safety stock is held once
Pre-wired EDI to 60+ retailers, with each new retailer connection live in 2 to 4 weeks
A written chargeback promise with no published cap, and a no-charge reship policy on Amazon FBA shipments rejected over its prep errors
30M+ kits a year, with accuracy targets up to 99.95% and First Article approval before every run
An Account Coordinator in the building and a named Director on every account
CONS
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Fulfillment is quoted per program and no order minimum is published, so a brand's first fulfillment price comes from a conversation rather than a rate card, though kitting rates are posted
Its homepage says it is a poor fit for basic pick-pack-ship programs chosen on price alone; it is built for brands with retail, kitting or compliance needs
Five buildings across three sites (Dallas, Charlotte and Reno), against ShipBob's 51 fulfillment centers, so brands that want stock in many regions at once have larger networks to pick from
#2: SHIPBOB
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Dallas-Fort Worth fulfillment centers: Arlington, Carrollton, Denton, Farmers Branch, Fort Worth, Grand Prairie and Grapevine
Headquarters: Chicago, IL
Website: shipbob
ShipBob suits DTC brands that want their inventory spread over several US regions, with each order shipped from the nearest center that holds the brand's stock. Its Dallas-Fort Worth centers sit across seven towns, plus a Southwest inbound hub on Harmon Road, Fort Worth. Kitting and B2B or wholesale orders are billed as extras on a custom quote, and its terms cap B2B chargeback cover at $300 per purchase order. Productiv, by contrast, runs retail distribution and kitting as core services, publishes its kitting rates and states no cap on its chargeback promise.
Pros:
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The largest network in this top five, with 51 US fulfillment centers
Dashboard software and 50+ integrations at no separate fee
Marketplace connections including Walmart Marketplace and TikTok Shop
Cons:
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Custom quotes only, with kitting and wholesale orders billed as extras
Fulfillment center addresses visible only in the merchant dashboard
No published per-order rates
#3: SADDLE CREEK LOGISTICS SERVICES
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Dallas-Fort Worth campus: 4600 Railhead Road, Fort Worth, TX 76106
Headquarters: Lakeland, FL
Website: sclogistics
Saddle Creek publishes the most Dallas-Fort Worth floor space on Best 3PL's list: 4,044,045 sq ft across four buildings in Fort Worth and Haslet, led by its 1.5 million sq ft Railhead Road campus. It suits retailers and large brands moving pallets and truckloads that want warehousing and trucking from the same provider, with every program engineered and quoted through sales. Productiv, by contrast, puts every channel a brand sells through on one Grapevine campus, with an Account Coordinator working in the building and kitting rates posted before the first call.
Pros:
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A 46-location network with 31 million sq ft, by its own figures
440 trucks in its private fleet, plus truckload, LTL and intermodal brokerage
Food-grade space certified by FDA, USDA, BRC and AIB, plus temperature-controlled space, at select facilities
Cons:
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No rate card; every program is quoted
No published order minimum
Which sites hold food-grade or temperature-controlled status is not published
#4: SELERY FULFILLMENT
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Dallas-Fort Worth warehouses: 1809 W. Frankford Rd. #160 and 1434 Patton Pl #190, Carrollton, TX 75007
Headquarters: Carrollton, TX
Website: seleryfulfillment
Selery is the only top-five 3PL headquartered in Dallas-Fort Worth, and the only one that posts per-order fulfillment prices, so ecommerce brands shipping parcels can price it before a first call. Its listed services leave out retail EDI compliance, which Productiv covers with pre-wired connections to 60+ retailers.
Pros:
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Order fees from $1.90 below 5,000 a month, from $1.50 at 5,000 to 10,000, and from $1.00 above 10,000
No long-term contract
A 90-day satisfaction guarantee that covers a departing client's cost of moving to another provider
Cons:
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Postage charged separately from the order fee
No square footage or certifications published
Retail EDI compliance not a listed service
#5: BARRETT DISTRIBUTION CENTERS
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Dallas-Fort Worth warehouses: 13991 US Hwy 80, Forney, TX 75126 and 3800 Leon Road, Garland, TX 75041
Headquarters: Franklin, MA
Website: barrettdistribution
Barrett has operated since 1941 and runs two large buildings on the east side of the metro: a 529,047 sq ft cross-dock fulfillment center in Forney with 111 dock-high doors, and a 500,000 sq ft FDA-registered warehouse in Garland that also stores aerosol and ORMD goods. It runs a dedicated routing-guide compliance team and ships to more than 150 retailers. Its pricing, kitting included, is by quote only, whereas Productiv publishes its kitting rates.
Pros:
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Over 1 million sq ft across its two Dallas-Fort Worth buildings
Routing-guide compliance team serving 150+ retailers
FDA-registered and AIB-certified food-grade space
Cons:
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Quote-only pricing, kitting included
No published order minimum
Some of its sites are dedicated to a single client and not open to new brands
HOW PRODUCTIV STACKS UP AGAINST THE DALLAS-FORT WORTH TOP 5
For brands that sell into big-box retail, Productiv leads this top five. It is the only one of the five with a published per-unit kitting rate card, its written chargeback promise carries no published cap, and it pairs pre-wired EDI to 60+ retailers with a 2-to-4-week onboarding time for each new retailer. The other four either quote kitting along with everything else (Saddle Creek and Barrett), bill kitting and wholesale orders as extras (ShipBob), or leave retail EDI compliance off their service list (Selery).
THE CLEAR CHOICE FOR OMNICHANNEL BRANDS IN DALLAS-FORT WORTH
Fulfilling from Dallas-Fort Worth gets harder the moment a brand adds retail. Each retailer sends its own routing guide, carton and pallet specs, and labeling rules, scores vendors on on-time-in-full delivery, and deducts chargebacks for misses; a single chargeback can cost 2 to 3% of the invoice value, by Productiv's figures.
Each of the other four 3PLs earns its place. ShipBob gives DTC brands the widest US network. Saddle Creek offers the biggest published footprint and its own trucks. Selery is the easiest to price, with no contract. Barrett brings 85 years in operation and a compliance team serving 150+ retailers.
But for brands moving DTC parcels, wholesale orders and big-box retail purchase orders out of one stock, Productiv stands apart: pre-wired EDI to 60+ retailers, 30 million+ kits a year, published kitting rates and a chargeback promise with no published cap make it the best 3PL in Dallas-Fort Worth for 2026. Best 3PL's 2026 ranking of best 3PL companies in Dallas-Fort Worth sets out each company's local warehouses, network size, order minimums and pricing model side by side.
Productiv's Dallas-Fort Worth team can be reached at:Phone: (804) 215-2507Website: getproductiv
ABOUT BEST 3PL
Best 3PL, founded in 2026, is a location-by-location directory of the third-party logistics (3PL) and fulfillment companies that run warehouses in each US city and state. Each list covers one location and compares up to ten providers with a building there, across 30 metro areas, 14 states and a national list. Every listing is built from the provider's own published information: local addresses, services, order minimums, pricing model and software. Its mission is to help brands compare the 3PLs operating where they need their stock, using facts each provider publishes itself.
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