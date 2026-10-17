Letz Get Storage Promotes First-Month $1 Storage Special In Twinsburg, Ohio

TWINSBURG, Ohio - October 17, 2026 - Letz Get Storage is promoting a first-month $1 storage special at its facility in Twinsburg, Ohio. The company's website advertises the move-in offer; customers should contact the facility to confirm current unit availability and applicable terms before reserving.

Located at 9330 Dutton Drive, Letz Get Storage offers convenient drive-up self-storage solutions for both residential and business customers. Whether homeowners need extra space for furniture, household belongings, seasonal items, or personal possessions, or businesses need storage for office equipment, documents, project materials, trade supplies, and retail inventory, the facility provides affordable and flexible storage options to meet a wide range of needs.

For customers who use their units for small businesses, Letz Get Storage also offers courier receiving and pickup services on their behalf, making it easier for them to manage their operations.

“ Our goal is to make storage affordable, convenient, and accessible to everyone, whether they need extra space for personal belongings or inventory for their business. Beyond offering competitive pricing and attractive $1 move-in specials on select units, we provide additional services to small businesses like courier receiving and dispatching to make storage more convenient and help our customers focus on what matters most to them.,” said Raheil Rashid,President at Letz Get Storage.

Letz Get Storage is located at 9330 Dutton Drive in Twinsburg, Ohio. Customers can learn more about business storage services or visit the company website to inquire about current availability and offer terms. For reservations, call (844) 538-9438 or email....

About Letz Get Storage

Letz Get Storage provides residential and business self-storage from its facility in Twinsburg, Ohio. The facility offers a range of storage unit sizes and online reservation options.