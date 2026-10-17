ITM Landscape Supports Outdoor Project Planning With Flexible Financing

MENAFN - GetNews)"ITM Landscape"ITM Landscape is highlighting financing options for homeowners planning landscaping projects in Lawrenceville, GA. With fast approvals, competitive interest rates, and low monthly payments, the plans help reduce upfront costs for yard renovations and individual upgrades. The family-owned company also provides landscape design, hardscapes, outdoor fireplaces and kitchens, drainage solutions, and ongoing lawn maintenance throughout the Metro Atlanta area.

Lawrenceville, GA - October 17, 2026 - ITM Landscape is highlighting its available financing options for homeowners planning landscape improvements in Lawrenceville. The offering is designed to ease upfront costs, helping residents pursue outdoor projects with a payment approach that fits their budgets. Financing is available for both complete yard transformations and upgrades to selected features.

The company's financing plans include fast approvals, competitive interest rates, and low monthly payments. These features give homeowners an alternative to paying the full project cost upfront, allowing them to plan improvements alongside other household financial commitments. The offering supports ITM Landscape's aim of making planned outdoor improvements more accessible.

Homeowners considering financing can contact ITM Landscape to discuss their project requirements, request a quote, and obtain details about available plans. Whether the goal is a comprehensive renovation or a focused upgrade, the company aims to help residents move from planning toward implementation with fewer upfront financial obstacles. This flexibility can help homeowners proceed with improvements they might otherwise postpone.

Landscape Design, Installation, and Maintenance Services

ITM Landscape provides residential and commercial landscaping in Lawrenceville, covering project planning, installation, and ongoing property care. Their services include landscape design, backyard makeovers, hardscape installation, artificial turf, sod installation, outdoor lighting, driveways, drainage solutions, retaining walls, outdoor fireplaces, and outdoor kitchens.

Landscape Design and Property Improvements

The company develops landscape plans that reflect each property's layout and the owner's preferences. Installation services include sod, artificial turf, hardscapes, driveways, and retaining walls. Their team also provides drainage solutions and outdoor lighting to address practical needs alongside appearance. Backyard makeovers bring multiple improvements together within a coordinated project.

Outdoor Fireplace Design and Installation

ITM Landscape designs and installs custom fire features for homeowners considering an outdoor fireplace in Lawrenceville. Their services include outdoor fireplaces and fire pits planned to complement the surrounding landscape. Design consultations allow homeowners to review layouts, styles, and materials before installation. These features provide a dedicated gathering area for outdoor relaxation and entertaining.

Outdoor Kitchen Design and Installation

For homeowners planning an outdoor kitchen in Lawrenceville, ITM Landscape provides customized design and installation services. Their team considers available space, cooking preferences, and entertaining needs when developing each layout. Projects can incorporate grill stations, countertops, cabinetry, appliances, and seating areas. The designs integrate cooking and dining functions into the broader outdoor environment.

Residential and Commercial Landscape Maintenance

The company offers lawn maintenance in Lawrenceville for residential and commercial properties. Services include mowing, edging, pruning, weed control, debris removal, and seasonal leaf cleanup, with optional fertilization treatments. Maintenance programs accommodate changing seasonal needs. Their commercial offerings also encompass landscape design and installation, providing businesses with support for both property improvements and ongoing care.

About the Company

ITM Landscape is a family-owned landscaping business serving Lawrenceville and the surrounding Metro Atlanta area. Established in 2005, the company is led by Eric Soles and Tori Soles. Their work centers on customer satisfaction, attention to detail, and respectful care of outdoor spaces. Through landscape design, installation, and maintenance, they aim to create functional, personalized environments while maintaining clear communication between customers, crews, and management.