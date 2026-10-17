Kenya Air Force Drives African Air Power Integration For Multinational Disaster Response

MENAFN - African Press Organization)

Strengthening multinational air power cooperation and operational interoperability is critical to enhancing Africa's capacity to respond swiftly and effectively to humanitarian emergencies and emerging security challenges.

The Kenya Air Force (KAF), in partnership with the U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa (USAFE-AFAFRICA) and the Association of African Air Forces (AAAF) Secretariat, convened a trilateral meeting at KAF Headquarters on 15 October 2026 to advance preparations for the inaugural AAAF Command Post and Field Training Exercise (AAAFEX 2027), scheduled to take place in Nairobi, Kisumu and Busia.

The visiting delegation was led by Major General Melissa Coburn, representing the AAAF Co-Chair, alongside AAAF Secretary General Colonel Kristin Cullinan and Co-Secretary General Group Captain Olakule Bankole. The delegation was received by the Commander Kenya Air Force, Major General Bernard Waliaula, accompanied by the KAF exercise planning team led by the Exercise Director and Base Commander Laikipia Air Base, Brigadier Hillary Kipkurui.

The engagement reviewed exercise planning milestones, participating nations' resource commitments and operational coordination arrangements. Discussions prioritised realistic exercise scenarios, integrated command and control, effective deployment of air assets and seamless multinational coordination in humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations.

AAAFEX 2027 will mark a significant milestone in African air power cooperation, becoming the first AAAF exercise to integrate a Command Post Exercise with a live-fly Field Training Exercise.

The combined approach will test the ability of participating Air Forces to translate operational planning into coordinated action during simulated flood emergencies, strengthening interoperability, rapid response capabilities and collective operational readiness.

Major General Waliaula and Major General Coburn commended the planning teams for the progress achieved and called for intensified preparations, emphasising realistic training, effective resource integration and the importance of capturing operational lessons to strengthen future multinational engagements.

The meeting reinforced Kenya's growing role in advancing regional air power cooperation and strengthening Africa's collective capacity to respond to complex humanitarian emergencies.

Anchored on the AAAF spirit of Nguvu Pamoja - Collective Strength, AAAFEX 2027 will provide a strategic platform for transforming multinational partnerships into practical operational capabilities, enhancing disaster response readiness and reinforcing regional resilience.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Defence - Kenya.--br- src="" alt="Ministry of Defence - Kenya" style="max-width:500px;"/>Download logo