Beyond The Uniform: Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) Day Brings Hope To Vulnerable Learners

MENAFN - African Press Organization)

The Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) continues to strengthen its bond with local communities through compassionate outreach initiatives that inspire hope, promote social inclusion and reinforce the enduring relationship between the military and the people it serves.

As part of KDF Day commemorations, personnel from 88 Artillery Battalion and the School of Artillery at Kampi ya Chumvi visited Wazo Huru Primary School, also known as Idéal Libre (Free Mind), in a gesture of solidarity and support for vulnerable learners.

The school provides education and care to hundreds of children from disadvantaged backgrounds, supported by 56 teaching and non-teaching staff, including teachers, psychologists and other support personnel. It also operates a branch at Ngaremara offering boarding facilities for learners with special needs.

Beyond academic development, the institution nurtures talent through art, music, athletics and chess, with some learners achieving national recognition despite financial and other socioeconomic challenges.

Welcoming the delegation, the School Director, Mrs Mary Akuwam, expressed appreciation for the KDF's continued support, particularly during rainy seasons when poor road conditions disrupt access to essential services. She noted that the engagement provided encouragement and renewed hope to learners facing difficult circumstances.

The visit featured vibrant cultural performances, with pupils entertaining the service personnel through traditional dances and songs, creating an atmosphere of friendship, appreciation and shared community spirit.

Leading the delegation, Major Wekesa reaffirmed the KDF's commitment to meaningful community engagement, emphasising the importance of supporting vulnerable learners, nurturing their aspirations and strengthening civil-military relations.

The outreach reflected the deeper significance of KDF Day as an occasion not only to honour military service and sacrifice but also to demonstrate compassion, solidarity and responsibility towards the communities the Defence Forces are mandated to protect.

Through such engagements, the KDF continues to foster public trust, strengthen community partnerships and affirm that service to the nation extends beyond safeguarding its borders to positively impacting the lives of its people.

The Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) continues to strengthen its bond with local communities through compassionate outreach initiatives that inspire hope, promote social inclusion and reinforce the enduring relationship between the military and the people it serves.

As part of KDF Day commemorations, personnel from 88 Artillery Battalion and the School of Artillery at Kampi ya Chumvi visited Wazo Huru Primary School, also known as Idéal Libre (Free Mind), in a gesture of solidarity and support for vulnerable learners.

The school provides education and care to hundreds of children from disadvantaged backgrounds, supported by 56 teaching and non-teaching staff, including teachers, psychologists and other support personnel. It also operates a branch at Ngaremara offering boarding facilities for learners with special needs.

Beyond academic development, the institution nurtures talent through art, music, athletics and chess, with some learners achieving national recognition despite financial and other socioeconomic challenges.

Welcoming the delegation, the School Director, Mrs Mary Akuwam, expressed appreciation for the KDF's continued support, particularly during rainy seasons when poor road conditions disrupt access to essential services. She noted that the engagement provided encouragement and renewed hope to learners facing difficult circumstances.

The visit featured vibrant cultural performances, with pupils entertaining the service personnel through traditional dances and songs, creating an atmosphere of friendship, appreciation and shared community spirit.

Leading the delegation, Major Wekesa reaffirmed the KDF's commitment to meaningful community engagement, emphasising the importance of supporting vulnerable learners, nurturing their aspirations and strengthening civil-military relations.

The outreach reflected the deeper significance of KDF Day as an occasion not only to honour military service and sacrifice but also to demonstrate compassion, solidarity and responsibility towards the communities the Defence Forces are mandated to protect.

Through such engagements, the KDF continues to foster public trust, strengthen community partnerships and affirm that service to the nation extends beyond safeguarding its borders to positively impacting the lives of its people.

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