Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) Advances Veterans' Welfare Through Strategic Policy Reforms

MENAFN - African Press Organization)

The Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) is advancing efforts to strengthen the welfare, dignity and economic empowerment of military veterans through the development of a comprehensive policy framework aimed at improving access to benefits, essential services and post-service support.

A committee tasked with developing the Military Veterans Policy, led by the Chief of Compensation and Welfare at Defence Headquarters, Brigadier Rhodah Mwasigwa, paid a courtesy call on the Commander Kenya Navy, Major General Paul Otieno, at Kenya Navy Headquarters to seek his strategic guidance and input on the draft policy.

The initiative builds on the enactment of the Military Veterans Act No. 18 of 2022 and the approval of the Military Veterans Regulations in 2025, which established a legal and institutional foundation for the administration of veterans' affairs. The proposed policy seeks to address existing administrative and operational gaps, strengthen institutional coordination and enhance the efficiency and accessibility of veterans' services.

Constituted on 22 July 2026, the committee is developing a policy framework prioritising equitable access to benefits, economic empowerment opportunities and decentralised service delivery at the county level. These measures are intended to improve service accessibility, streamline administrative processes and establish sustainable mechanisms for supporting veterans and their welfare needs.

The engagement underscored the importance of leadership consultation in developing responsive, practical and sustainable policies that address the evolving needs of the military veteran community.

The policy development initiative represents a significant step towards a more inclusive, coordinated and veteran-centred welfare system, reaffirming the KDF's enduring responsibility to those who have served the nation with honour, dedication and sacrifice.

By strengthening post-service support, the KDF continues to reinforce the principle that the nation's obligation to its military personnel extends beyond active service, safeguarding their dignity, welfare and well-being long after they leave uniform.

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