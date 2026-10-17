Rush MAXX PROMO CODE is "RSVP"

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Things to dd for kids today in San Antonio Trunk or Treat Halloween Event at Rush Maxx

- Inside things to do for kids in San AntonioSAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Rush MAXX and The 151 Market Host Free San Antonio Trunk or Treat on October 17This is an annual halloween event for kids in San Antonio Texas.First 1,000 trick-or-treaters receive game cards; costume contest and a $900 birthday party giveaway headline the October 17 community event.Rush MAXX and The 151 Market are hosting a free Trunk or Treat celebration on Saturday, October 17, from 6 to 10 p.m. Central at Ingram Park Mall, 6301 NW Loop 410, Suite 200, San Antonio, TX 78238. The event takes place outside Rush MAXX and includes candy, costumes, dancing and prizes, with additional family activities advertised inside.For families planning things to do with kids in San Antonio, the event offers an evening gathering with specific giveaways and a scheduled costume contest.Free Halloween events in San AntonioThe first 1,000 trick-or-treaters will receive a free two-hour game card. Guests can also enter to win a birthday party valued at $900.The costume contest begins at 8:30 p.m. Winners in the announced age categories receive a Family Fun Pack for four, advertised at a $180 value. The organizer can provide category details and prize conditions.The celebration provides a scheduled option for trunk or treat in San Antonio and welcomes families traveling from nearby communities. Free event admission and the game-card giveaway are separate from regular attraction packages and other promotional offers.Rush Maxx in known for hosting Kids birthday party places in San AntonioThe birthday-party giveaway also introduces families to the venue's year-round celebration options. Parents considering where to throw a birthday party for kids in San Antonio can explore bowling birthday parties, arcade birthday parties and packages combining activities with food and gathering space.Rush MAXX is a family entertainment center in San Antonio with bowling, arcade games, indoor go-karts, laser tag and soft play. That variety gives families comparing indoor activities for kids in San Antonio a way to plan around different ages and interests. Package inclusions and attraction participation requirements should be reviewed for the selected visit.For households considering family activities near Leon Valley, kids birthday party places near Helotes or indoor play near Castle Hills, the Ingram Park Mall venue provides a San Antonio destination to consider. It is also an option for families planning kids activities near Balcones Heights.Rush Fun Park's wider Texas network includes Huebner Road and Military Drive locations in San Antonio. Families comparing birthday party venues in Universal City can review the Pat Booker Road park, including those traveling from Live Oak, Converse, Schertz and Cibolo.Rush Maxx and Fun Rush parks also provide things to do with kids in Phoenix and ChandlerBeyond the San Antonio event, Rush Fun Park in Phoenix and Rush Xtreme in Chandler offer options for fall outings, winter school breaks and 2027 celebrations.Parents exploring birthday party ideas for kids in Phoenix can consider soft play, trampolines, arcade games and party packages at the East Thomas Road location. Its attractions also provide an option for families seeking an indoor playground in Phoenix.Rush Xtreme on South Kyrene Road offers multilevel play structures, trampolines and arcade games for families planning kids birthday parties in Chandler. Households comparing family activities near Tempe or planning visits from Mesa, Gilbert, Scottsdale, Glendale and Peoria can review the Phoenix and Chandler venues. Attractions and packages differ by park.Rush Maxx and Fun Rush Park have released a discount promo codeFor eligible purchases where accepted, the Rush MAXX promo code featured in this update is RSVP. The Rush Fun Park promo code is also RSVP. Families checking a Rush MAXX discount code or a Rush Fun Park discount coupon can ask their selected location about the same code. These Rush Maxx and Fun Rush Park Deals also include Rush Maxx Coupon Deal code "RSVP" and also the Rush Fun Park Promo CodeGuests looking for a Rush MAXX coupon code, Rush Fun Park coupon code or discount pass code can check RSVP during a participating checkout or ask the park whether it applies to the selected admission, pass or birthday package. Savings, participating locations, eligible purchases and offer dates must be confirmed before payment. RSVP offer information is separate from the event's admission and prize announcements.Event information is available through The 151 Market. Venue details and booking information are available at RushMAXX and RushFunPark.About Rush MAXX and Rush Fun ParkRush MAXX is an indoor entertainment venue at Ingram Park Mall in San Antonio. Rush Fun Park's location network includes San Antonio, Universal City and Phoenix, with Rush Xtreme in Chandler, Arizona. The venues offer activities and celebration options that vary by location.Event contactThe 151 Market(210) 993-9968...Media contact

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Trunk or Treat Halloween in San Antonio Rush Maxx News Provided By DIQ SEO October 17, 2026, 18:32 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Travel & Tourism Industry



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