Repeated Whistling, Announcement Triggered Stampede In Kolkata: Bengal BJP

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 18 (IANS) West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Samik Bhattacharya on Saturday informed that the stampede at the Chorbagan Public Puja pandal in Kolkata was triggered after an announcement and repeated whistling by a private security agency.

“According to initial information from the ACP present at the spot, the situation reportedly triggered after an announcement and repeated whistling by a private security agency,” Samik Bhattacharya wrote on X.

He, however, added that it is not appropriate to reach any conclusions before the investigation is complete.

“That responsible attitude has been reflected in the statement of Chief Minister Shri Suvendu Adhikari: no premature comments until the investigation is over, but rather an assurance of a proper investigation with complete transparency,” the BJP state chief said.

He said that it has been informed that members of the Puja committee and workers of the security agency have been detained, and the process of examining all aspects of the incident has begun.

“Additionally, the assurance to stand by the affected families and extend all necessary assistance to them is also extremely important,” the BJP state chief said.

He added that in this moment of grief, there should be no political mudslinging; instead, standing by the affected families, uncovering the real truth, and bringing the culprits to justice under the law should be the priority for all of us.

“A transparent investigation, humane assistance, and justice -- these three things are what matter most right now,” Samik Bhattacharya said.

Meanwhile, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Jagat Prakash Nadda said that local authorities are carrying out rescue and relief operations on a war footing.

“My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. I pray for the safety and well-being of everyone affected and for the speedy recovery of those injured,” he said.

Former Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said that the tragic stampede incident at the Chorbagan Durga Puja pandal is extremely heartbreaking.

“My deepest condolences go out to the families who have lost their loved ones in this mishap. I pray to Maa Durga for the peace of the departed souls and the swift recovery of all the injured,” he said.

Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Minister of Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju said that he is deeply anguished by the tragic loss of life in the stampede in Kolkata.

“My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families in this hour of immense grief. My thoughts & prayers are with them & I pray for the speedy recovery of all those injured,” he said.

Earlier, 17 people were killed while 25 were seriously injured following a stampede-like situation at a community Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata, as an excessive crowd flocked into the pandal arena to catch a glimpse of the idols.

The incident occurred at the Chorbagan Sarbojonin Durga Puja pandal on Muktarambabu Street in North Kolkata.