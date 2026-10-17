Howrah Durga Pandal With Sidhivinayak Theme Features Amit Shah Cutout

Howrah Pandal with Sidhivinayak Theme, Amit Shah Cutout

Bally Deshbandhu Club in Howrah has organised a Durga Pandal which carries the theme of Sidhivinayak Mandir, which features beautiful idols of Goddess Durga and Lord Ganesh. The Durga Pandal sports a huge cardboard cutout of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The pandal is also adorned with beautiful Goddess Durga and Lord Ganesh idols.

Significance of Durga Puja

Durga Puja is one of the most significant Hindu festivals, celebrated with great devotion and enthusiasm, particularly in West Bengal and other parts of India. The festival honours Goddess Durga and commemorates her victory over the demon Mahishasura, symbolising the triumph of good over evil.

Celebrated over several days, Durga Puja brings communities together through elaborate pandals, artistic idols, cultural performances, traditional rituals and devotional music. Maha Saptami, Maha Ashtami, Maha Navami and Vijayadashami are among its most important days. Beyond its religious significance, the festival celebrates artistic expression, cultural heritage, community participation and the spirit of unity.

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