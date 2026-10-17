Historic $250 Million Gift From John Paulson To Hebrew University Will Advance Engineering, Medicine, And Trauma Recovery

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) In recognition of the largest donation ever made to the Hebrew University, the historic Mount Scopus campus will be named The Alina and John Paulson Campus, Mount Scopus, Jerusalem

Jerusalem, Israel, Oct. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Philanthropist and investor John Paulson announced tonight at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem's Board of Governors Gala that he is making a historic $250 Million gift to the University, the largest donation ever made to the Hebrew University.

In recognition of this transformational gift, Hebrew University's historic Mount Scopus campus will be named The Alina and John Paulson Campus, Mount Scopus, Jerusalem. This gift, together with the previous gifts, brings Mr. Paulson's total support for Hebrew University to $296 million.

John Paulson, Founder and Chairman of the Paulson Family Foundation, said, "Israel, a country of only 10 million people, has astounded the world with its scientific and technological prowess. As Israel's leading university, Hebrew University has provided top-tier higher education to generations of students. Co-founded by Albert Einstein in 1925, Hebrew University made a wager that education, specifically scientific education, would be the foundation of a modern society. Since inception, Hebrew University has registered over 10,750 patents, and has been recognized with major international honors, including ten Nobel Prizes, two Turing Awards, a Fields Medal, and many other prestigious awards. This gift will ensure that Hebrew University has the resources to meet the high demand for advanced education well into the future.

Amazingly, given the exceptional quality of its faculty, students and graduates, Hebrew University is also among the most academically productive institutions in the world. The cost of a university education at Hebrew University is much less than the cost of a comparable US university. Given its quality and productivity, I can think of no more deserving university for philanthropic support than Hebrew University.

This gift is also meant to show support and international solidarity with Israel. A small country, Israel faces enormous challenges defending itself at this time. If there was ever a time to step up and support the country and its institutions, this would be it. As a vibrant, democratic, pluralistic, and advanced economy, we should all be proud of what Israel has accomplished.”

The transformational gift comes at a defining moment for Israel and for the Jewish world and reflects a clear call to action: this is a time to step forward in support of Israel's future. It also highlights a powerful truth about investing in Hebrew University: philanthropic dollars can achieve extraordinary impact here. Compared with many elite universities in the United States, where the cost of higher education and research infrastructure is significantly higher, investment in Hebrew University can deliver exceptional value, supporting world-class research, educating outstanding students, strengthening Israel's innovation economy, and producing benefits that extend far beyond campus.

The gift will support several major strategic priorities at the Hebrew University, with a central focus on areas of national importance: the development of a new Faculty of Engineering, the expansion of its medical and biomedical enterprise, trauma and post-trauma recovery, and new frameworks for public impact. In medicine, the gift will enable Hebrew University to build on its emerging new model for medical education and take it to a new level, while also strengthening biomedical research and Israel's long-term healthcare capacity.

The historic gift builds on the Paulson Family Foundation's earlier support for Hebrew University's engineering and computer science infrastructure, including the Paulson Bar-El Building for Computer Science & Engineering and the John Paulson Building for Electrical Engineering on the Edmond J. Safra Campus.

“Over a century ago on Mount Scopus, the Hebrew University was founded on a powerful idea: that where history had known destruction, the Jewish people would build a future through knowledge, discovery, and education. John Paulson's extraordinary gift carries that vision forward into our second century. Beyond its immense magnitude, this contribution reflects profound philanthropic leadership. In these challenging times, John's visionary support serves as an inspiring beacon to friends and leaders across the global Jewish community-demonstrating the vital importance and enduring impact of investing in Israel's academic and scientific foundation. This gift empowers us to recruit world-class faculty, support exceptional students, equip cutting-edge laboratories, and transform bold ideas into life-changing breakthroughs. It is far more than a historic act of philanthropy; it is a profound expression of belief in Israel's human capital and a partnership in building our shared future,” said Prof. Tamir Sheafer, President of the Hebrew University of Jerusalem.

The University's global standing reflects more than a century of academic excellence and scientific achievement. In 2026, the University was ranked 89th globally by the Shanghai Ranking. Mount Scopus holds a central place in the story of the Hebrew University and the modern Jewish people. In 1918, a full generation before the establishment of the State of Israel, the cornerstone of the Hebrew University was laid on Mount Scopus. Seven years later, in 1925, the University formally opened its doors, fulfilling a vision advanced by some of the great Jewish minds of the age, including Albert Einstein and Sigmund Freud. The naming of the campus honors that enduring vision and affirms Mount Scopus as a symbol of renewal, resilience, and the future.

A central component of the gift will support the development of Hebrew University's new Faculty of Engineering. The investment is expected to strengthen the University's role as a leading engine of innovation in Israel, bringing together engineering, computer science, medicine and life sciences to address complex technological and social challenges.

A major component of the gift will advance Hebrew University's medical and biomedical ecosystem, strengthening research, infrastructure, and educational innovation across one of the University's most nationally important fields. The investment will enable Hebrew University to take its emerging new model for medical education to the next level, expanding its reach, deepening its research and technological foundations, and accelerating its development into a platform with national and international impact. It will help position Hebrew University as a leading force in shaping the future of medicine in Israel and around the world.

The gift will also support trauma and post-trauma recovery research and help establish a new impact and community think tank, bringing Hebrew University's academic expertise into closer dialogue with urgent public needs in Israel and beyond.

The naming of the Mount Scopus campus brings the Hebrew University's founding story into its next century. From the mountain where the University first opened its doors in 1925, this gift will help carry forward the vision that has guided Hebrew University from the beginning: to build through knowledge, educate generations of leaders, strengthen Israeli society, and place discovery in the service of humanity. At a moment when Israel and the Jewish world are being called to imagine and build what comes next, the gift stands as a powerful expression of confidence in Israel's future.

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Hebrew University President Prof. Tamir Sheafer (left) and philanthropist John Paulson (right) at the University's Board of Governors Gala

CONTACT: Danae Marx Hebrew University of Jerusalem 972524334557...