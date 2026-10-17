Drones Intercepted Over Riyadh, Other Regions: Saudi-Led Coalition

MENAFN - IANS) Riyadh, Oct 17 (IANS) The Saudi-led coalition in Yemen announced on Saturday that it had intercepted and destroyed four drones over Riyadh and Saudi Arabia's eastern and southern regions in recent hours, while also destroying two ballistic missile launchers in Yemen's northern Saada province.

In a series of posts on social media platform X, coalition spokesperson Turki Al-Maliki said coalition forces had intercepted and destroyed four drones in different parts of the kingdom, without providing further details on their exact locations or possible casualties.

Al-Maliki also announced that coalition forces destroyed two ballistic missile launchers in Yemen's Saada province.

The development came amid escalating hostilities between the Houthis and Saudi Arabia, with both sides exchanging attacks and military warnings in recent days, Xinhua News Agency reported.

Meanwhile, five missiles targeted the presidential palace housing Yemen's government backed by the Saudi-led coalition in the southern port city of Aden on Thursday, a local security official told Xinhua.

The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the missiles targeted Al-Ma'ashiq Palace in Aden's Crater district, blaming the attack on the Houthi group. Casualties and damage remain unclear, he added.

Loud explosions rocked Aden as smoke rose from the vicinity of the palace, according to a Xinhua reporter on the ground. Residents nearby said the blasts shook their houses.

The Houthi group on Thursday renewed its warning to international airlines that Saudi airspace and airports were "unsafe."

In a statement posted on social media platform X, Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree said the warning covered Saudi airspace and airports, except for airspace over the Muslim holy cities of Mecca and Medina.

Earlier in the day, Saree said in a separate statement that the Houthis had not carried out any attack toward Saudi territory during the day, rejecting a Saudi allegation that an attack had been directed toward Medina.

The Saudi-led coalition in Yemen said on Tuesday that it would issue a warning for civilians to evacuate a site in the Houthi-held Yemeni capital Sanaa ahead of a "special operation."

Coalition spokesman Turki Al-Maliki said on social media platform X that the warning would be issued shortly, without providing further details about the site or the operation.

–IANS

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