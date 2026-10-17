Dubai Sets New Standards For Outdoor Ads To Protect Emirate's Visual Identity

Dubai has introduced a new set of rules for outdoor advertising across the emirate, setting unified standards for what advertisements can say and how they look.

The Advertising Content Regulation Guidelines, launched by Dubai Municipality, aim to improve the quality of advertising content and design while preserving the city's visual and cultural identity. The rules are meant to encourage creativity, but also to make sure advertisements fit with Dubai's urban landscape rather than clashing with it.

The guidelines form part of the municipality's ongoing efforts to develop and regulate the outdoor advertising sector. They add to existing rules by focusing specifically on advertising content and creative execution, taking into account advances in digital technology and artificial intelligence, as well as the growing range of advertising formats and platforms.

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The new rules give brands, advertising companies and designers a clear reference for developing advertising content in line with approved requirements from the earliest stages of design. The aim is to promote consistency in advertising quality and to ensure that creative content reflects Dubai's character, cultural identity and changing urban environment.

The standards cover written content, images, logos, animations, promotional displays, interactive elements, and the use of landmarks and symbols. They address content clarity, design quality, consumer protection, public safety, and respect for local identity and cultural values.

The guidelines apply to advertising agencies, brands, businesses, government and semi-government entities, and service providers involved in outdoor advertising.

Bader Anwahi, CEO of the Public Facilities Agency at Dubai Municipality, said outdoor advertising is an integral part of Dubai's urban landscape and the everyday experience of residents and visitors.

"As the city continues to develop and advertising technologies evolve, it is essential that we maintain clear and consistent standards that support creativity while preserving the quality and identity of our public spaces," he said.

He added that the municipality's approach goes beyond regulating individual advertisements. "It is about ensuring that advertising contributes positively to the city's visual environment and remains consistent with the character of its public spaces," he said. "This requires continuous engagement with the industry, ongoing monitoring and the development of standards that respond to emerging technologies and changing practices."

The guidelines also support compliance with applicable legislation and approved standards, promote road user safety and ensure that advertising content respects the societal and cultural values of the UAE.

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