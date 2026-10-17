'Life Is Built On Compassion': Dubai Ruler On Spreading Kindness Through Humanitarian Work

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum reflects on the importance of goodness and humanitarian work in a message centred on compassion, featured in the second volume of his book The Letters: What Life Taught Me.

The Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai shares his thoughts on leadership, society and how humanitarian work can help build a more compassionate world.

Addressing what he calls the“makers of goodness”, Sheikh Mohammed dedicates his message to those who spread hope, lead humanitarian efforts and show kindness and generosity towards others.

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“To the makers of goodness, the spreaders of hope, the pioneers of humanitarian work, and those who show kindness and generosity to people - the people closest to the Lord of people - I write this message,” he says.

He recalls a friend asking him why he launches a major community initiative every Ramadan, despite overseeing several humanitarian organisations that carry out charitable work throughout the year.

His answer, he said, was simple:“I want to spread compassion throughout society.”

For Sheikh Mohammed, the purpose of humanitarian work extends beyond providing aid or meeting immediate needs.

It is also about nurturing compassion as a lasting value that shapes how people live, treat one another and understand their responsibilities towards others.

“Life is built on compassion. Life was created through the mercy of Allah, and civilisations are measured by the compassion in the hearts of their people,” he said.

He also referred to the Quranic verse describing Prophet Mohammed as“a mercy to the worlds”, emphasising that this mercy extends beyond any one nationality, religion or group of people.

“Not just Arabs, Muslims or people, but all forms of existence: humans, birds, animals, trees and the universe,” he said.

The Dubai ruler stressed that a society's true strength lies not only in its economic progress or material achievements but also in the kindness and compassion its people show towards others.

“A society without compassion has no life in it,” he said, warning that the greatest danger facing societies is not economic fluctuations or the challenges that accompany them but 'hardened hearts' that have lost their capacity for kindness and mercy.

He emphasised that compassion should extend far beyond charitable campaigns and moments of crisis, becoming an enduring part of everyday life and a value passed down through generations.

Kindness and mercy, he said, should be nurtured within families, taught in schools and reflected in the wider community, while forming an integral part of a country's mission, culture and values.

The leader said compassion and giving should be woven into the fabric of society, becoming part of its civilisation and humanity.

Sheikh Mohammed is widely recognised for his longstanding commitment to philanthropy and humanitarian work, with initiatives that extend throughout the year and reach communities around the world.

The breadth of these efforts is reflected in the work of Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), one of the region's largest philanthropic organisations, whose humanitarian and development programmes reach communities in need around the world, from Gaza to Afghanistan.

In April, MBRGI announced that it had spent Dh2.3 billion on humanitarian and development programmes in 2025, reaching 165 million people across 122 countries. This represented an increase of 16 million beneficiaries and four countries compared with the previous year.

Healthcare received the largest share of the funding, with spending exceeding Dh872 million in 2025. Meanwhile, humanitarian aid and relief received Dh625 million, while spreading education and knowledge accounted for Dh419 million.

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