UAE's Anwar Gargash Urges Gulf Nationals To Avoid Social Media Spats

Dr Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to the UAE President, has called on Gulf nationals to avoid petty disputes on social media, saying such exchanges do not reflect the region's ethics and values.

Recommended For You UAE faced sleeper-cell threats during Iranian missile and drone attacks, says official

"It is a duty incumbent upon us all to transcend the folly and pettiness we witness in Gulf squabbles across social media. For this language does not represent us, nor does it express our ethics and values," Gargash wrote in a post on social media platform X.

In a statement, Gargash said the region was going through a "pivotal stage" that required awareness and responsibility from everyone. While acknowledging that people may differ in their assessments of situations, he stressed the importance of "solidarity, prioritising wisdom, and rejecting bickering".

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

His appeal comes amid heightened regional tensions and follows his statement that Gulf security was indivisible, with attacks on Saudi Arabia, including a Houthi strike on Riyadh's King Khalid International Airport on October 10 that killed 13 people and injured more than 300.

He noted that the security of Gulf states was indivisible, saying attacks on Saudi Arabia also threatened the security of the UAE and other Gulf countries.

In a statement on October 12, Gargash said the region had come under attack following what he described as an aggressor's mistaken assessment that Gulf states were the“weakest link” in a war they had sought to avoid.

“Since the onset of the aggression against the Arab Gulf states... it has become clear that we are all targeted, and that our security is indivisible,” he said.

Gargash called for renewed joint Gulf action, particularly in security and defence, and urged regional states to strengthen their collective security framework.

“There is a pressing need to revive joint Gulf action, particularly in its security and defense aspects, and to strengthen the collective security framework,” he said, adding that neglect in this area had emboldened others to overreach against the region.

Where was the GCC during recent crisis? Experts debate Gulf unity at Dubai summit 'We're all targets': UAE's Gargash calls for joint Gulf action amid attacks on Saudi UAE-Iran meeting offers path forward despite differences, says Anwar Gargash

ALSO READ