French Mayor Says Attack Shows Israel 'Tolerance' For Settler Violence

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) A French mayor who was attacked Saturday, October 17, by Israeli settlers in the West Bank told AFP that the incident showed a tolerance by Israel's right-wing government for settler violence.

"I think that if settlers are behaving like this, there is a tolerance on the part of the Israeli government," Bernard Baudoux, mayor of the northern French town of Aulnoye-Aymeries, said after he was attacked on a goodwill visit to the town of Taybeh.

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"The whole world needs to know what's happening there. For me, I'll go back to my country and everything will be fine. Those who continue to suffer the most are those who are here," he said.

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The mayor, a leftist, said he was visiting with the French consul general in Jerusalem and a priest from his home parish to sign a goodwill cooperation agreement between his city, which has an olive emblem, and Taybeh, a largely Christian town.

He said that two to three cars suddenly arrived and settlers came out shouting imcomprensible insults about France.

The mayor, who had put on a sash in the French tricolour, said that the settlers kicked him and beat him with iron bars, throwing him to the ground.

"It's the gratuitous nature of the violence that stuns me," he said. "They arrived completely enraged."

"It's absolutely incredible that settlers can behave like this," he said, predicting the attack would go unpunished despite quick Israeli promises of an investigation.

He said his parish priest helped him up and that they rushed off in car. He ultimately did not suffer serious injuries and was able to continue his visit to the town.

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