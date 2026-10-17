Egypt's Sisi Pledges To Leave Office When Term Ends In 2030

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Cairo: Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi said on Saturday that he would not seek to remain in office when his current term expires in 2030, describing the matter as "completely settled".

Sisi, 71, a former army general who became president in 2014, made the remarks at a graduation ceremony at the Egyptian Military Academy in the New Administrative Capital, one of his flagship megaprojects.

Speaking to graduates and state officials in the sprawling new city east of Cairo, Sisi said the Egyptian constitution "would not be touched".

"The period leading up to 2030 will be the end of my term as president of the state, if I am still alive. This is completely settled and there will be no discussion about it," he said.

The Egyptian constitution, approved in 2014 following the 2013 military ouster of late president Mohamed Morsi, originally limited presidents to two four-year terms.

Constitutional amendments approved in a 2019 referendum extended presidential terms from four to six years and included transitional provisions that allowed Sisi to run for an additional term.

Under those amendments, Sisi was re-elected in 2023 for a six-year term that is due to expire in 2030.

Critics and opposition figures have speculated about the possibility of further constitutional changes that could allow him to remain in office beyond 2030.

Before running for president, Sisi denied having political ambitions, but he resigned from his position as defence minister in 2014 and entered the race he went on to win.

On Saturday, he said the run-up to 2030 would be used to groom a new generation of leaders, with the Military Academy training hundreds of prospective officials, ministers and presidential candidates in statecraft and leadership.