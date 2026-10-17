Turkiye Plans Oil Production Increase To 550,000 Barrels Per Day By 2028

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Ankara: Turkiye plans to ramp up oil production through the Turkish Petroleum Corporation (TPAO) to 550,000 barrels per day by 2028, ultimately targeting 1 million barrels per day.

Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar said TPAO had doubled output to around 300,000 barrels per day through new field discoveries over the past five years.

Speaking at a ceremony marking the dispatch of the Osman Gazi floating production platform to its operating site at the Sakarya Gas Field in the Black Sea, Bayraktar hoped that Turkiye would reach its 1-million-barrel daily target.

He underscored Ankara's continued exploration of oil and gas fields in the Black Sea, noting that Turkiye was conducting geological exploration both at home and abroad.

Bayraktar said Turkiye planned to increase proven gas reserves at the Sakarya field and continue drilling elsewhere in the Black Sea and southeastern Turkiye to tap new natural gas and oil deposits.

Turkiye has six deepwater drilling ships, two seismic survey vessels, and support ships, ranking fourth globally by energy fleet size, he noted.