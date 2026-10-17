GCC And World Customs Organization Sign Addendum To Strengthen Cooperation

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Brussels: The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and the World Customs Organization (WCO) have signed an addendum to a memorandum of understanding between the two organisations in Brussels, Belgium.

The addendum was signed by GCC Secretary-General Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi and WCO Secretary-General Ian Saunders, with both sides expressing hope that the agreement would strengthen cooperation.

Albudaiwi said the addendum builds on the memorandum of understanding signed on Dec. 15, 2017 and follows the commencement of the GCC Customs Union Authority's duties.

Under Article One of the addendum, the GCC Customs Union Authority will serve as the designated body responsible for cooperation, representation, communication, coordination and other related matters concerning the implementation of the memorandum of understanding.

The agreement is intended to provide a clearer institutional framework for engagement between the GCC and the WCO and support closer coordination on customs-related matters.