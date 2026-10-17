Manama Hosts GCC Ministerial Meeting, GCC-Russia Strategic Dialogue Tomorrow

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Bahrain will host on Sunday the 168th GCC Ministerial Council meeting as well as the 9th Joint Ministerial Meeting of the Strategic Dialogue between the GCC and the Russian Federation, in the presence of the GCC Foreign Ministers.

In a statement, Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi stated that that the 168th Ministerial Council meeting will address several topics and files related to bolstering joint Gulf action, in addition to reviewing the latest regional and international developments.

The Secretary General noted also that the 9th Joint Ministerial Meeting of the Strategic Dialogue between the GCC and the Russian Federation comes within the framework of the noble directives of the Leaders of GCC member states, aimed at consolidating ties with various countries and regional blocs, as well as building effective strategic partnerships that cement the GCC's presence on the international stage.

He pointed out that the ministerial meeting will discuss several agenda items to explore avenues for advancing joint cooperation on one hand, and exchange views on a number of regional and international issues on the other.