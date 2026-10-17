Saudi Arabia Executes Four Nationals Convicted Of Terrorism Offences

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Interior announced on Saturday, October 17, that four Saudi nationals had been executed after being convicted of terrorism-related offences.

In a statement, the ministry said the four were convicted of joining a foreign terrorist organisation, opening fire on security personnel and security headquarters and vehicles, possessing weapons and ammunition, and providing support and funding for terrorist operations inside the Kingdom.

The ministry said security authorities had arrested the four suspects, and investigations resulted in charges being brought against them.

The competent court subsequently convicted them and sentenced them to death.

The sentences became final after appeals and were upheld by the Supreme Court, the statement added.

Following the issuance of a royal order to enforce the rulings, the death sentences were carried out on Saturday in Saudi Arabia's Eastern Province.

The ministry reiterated the government's commitment to maintaining security, upholding justice and enforcing the law against those who threaten public safety and security.