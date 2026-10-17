Four Uavs Intercepted And Destroyed In Riyadh, Eastern, And Southern Regions: Coalition
Riyadh: Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen affirmed Saturday the interception and destruction of four unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in the past hours.
Official Spokesperson of the Coalition Major General Turki Al-Malki said four UAVs were intercepted and destroyed in the past hours in Riyadh, Eastern, and Southern Regions.
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