Qatar Central Bank Hosts Annual Reception For Qatari Banks In Bangkok

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Bangkok: Qatar Central Bank (QCB) has hosted its annual reception for Qatari banks in Bangkok, on the sidelines of the 2026 Annual Meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank Group.

The meetings are being held from October 12 to 18, bringing together government officials and financial and economic leaders from around the world to discuss global economic prospects, development priorities and challenges to growth and financial stability.

The reception was attended by HE Minister of Finance Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari and HE QCB Governor Sheikh Bandar bin Mohammed bin Saoud Al-Thani, alongside chairpersons, chief executives and representatives of Qatar's financial and banking sector.

Senior officials representing relevant government institutions and international financial organizations also attended the event.Organized annually by QCB, the reception provides a platform for networking and exchanging views on economic and financial issues. It also enables senior executives from Qatari, regional and international banks to discuss emerging economic developments and current challenges with policymakers.

The IMF and World Bank Group Annual Meetings serve as a major forum for international cooperation on global economic conditions, sustainable development and measures to support economic growth and financial stability.