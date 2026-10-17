Qatar Selected As Co-Chair Of Arab Competition Network's Mergers And Acquisitions Working Group

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The State of Qatar, represented by the Competition Protection Department at the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, has secured the co-chair of the Mergers and Acquisitions Working Group of the Arab Competition Network, reflecting its active role in advancing competition protection across the Arab region.

In a statement issued today, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said Qatar secured the position during the fifth meeting of the Arab Competition Network's Executive Council, held virtually.

The statement said the achievement strengthens Qatar's role in fostering cooperation and coordination among competition authorities across the Arab world. It also promotes the exchange of expertise, experience, and best practices, contributing to the development of competition protection frameworks and the consolidation of fair competition principles.

As co-chair, the Competition Protection Department at the Ministry of Commerce and Industry will help lead the working group's activities, including developing its action plan, organizing specialized meetings and workshops, promoting knowledge and expertise sharing among member states' competition authorities, and supporting specialized training programs focused on mergers, acquisitions, and economic concentrations.