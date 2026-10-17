PM Meets Lebanon's Top Politicians, Security Officials

HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani has met top members of the political and security leadership in Beirut.

He held separate meetings with Lebanon's Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, Lebanon's Future Movement party vice-president Bahia Hariri, Lebanese Army Commander General Rodolphe Haykal, and Lebanon's director-general of General Security, Major-General Hassan Choucair.

The meetings discussed bilateral relations, ways to strengthen co-operation, and issues of mutual interest.

HE Sheikh Mohammed reaffirmed Qatar's support for Lebanon's stability and territorial unity, and stressed Doha's commitment to supporting efforts to strengthen Lebanese state institutions.

The meeting was part of HE Sheikh Mohammed's visit to Beirut, during which he also held talks with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and senior security officials.