Rabada Returns As South Africa Seek To Bounce Back Against Australia

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Fast bowler Kagiso Rabada will return to the South African team for the second Test against Australia starting at St George's Park on Sunday, captain Temba Bavuma said.

Rabada did not play in the first Test in Durban, where South Africa were beaten by 214 runs, but trained with the team as he completed his rehabilitation from a hamstring injury.

With the possibility of rain on the first two days of the match, both Bavuma and Australian captain Pat Cummins said they would delay finalising their teams until Sunday.

But Bavuma said Rabada was "raring to go" and pointed to the fast bowler's outstanding record against Australia.

Rabada has taken 58 wickets at an average of 21.39 in 11 Tests against Australia, including nine wickets when South Africa won the World Test Championship final at Lord's in 2025 and 11 in the corresponding match in 2017/18 when South Africa bounced back after losing the first Test in Durban.

"The bowlers feed massively off him," said Bavuma. "There's an aura and a lot of belief in KG (Rabada) and that rubs off on the other players."

Bavuma indicated that batsmen Matthew Breetzke and the uncapped Marques Ackerman would both play in a re-jigged batting line-up as South Africa seek to bat for longer periods after a poor batting performance in Durban.

"The first innings was where we fell short," he said. "To concede a lead like that on a wicket like that was rather criminal."

Cummins said Matt Renshaw was set to continue batting at number five after his man-of-the-match returns of 190 and 82 in Durban.

Normally an opening batsman in Test cricket, Cummins said Renshaw deserved credit for his willingness to play a new role. "He just said, 'yep, no worries, whatever the team needs'."

Cummins said Cameron Green was still not ready to play after suffering an abdominal injury in the one-day series against South Africa last month, although Josh Inglis was "close" to being ready to play after recovering from a broken finger.

Kagiso Rabada Australia South Africa Temba Bavuma