Doha Team Concludes Macau 3X3 World Tour Qualifiers With Victory Over Bordeaux

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Doha 3x3 Basketball Team concluded its campaign in the qualification stage of the 2026 Macau World Tour with an 18-16 victory over France's Bordeaux in its second game on Saturday, October 17, in Macau, China.

The result came after the team had lost its opening game to Taipei Wan Bao 13-19.

Doha Team began its journey in Pool B against Taipei Wan Bao but was unable to overcome its opponent.

The team rebounded in its second game with a hard-fought two-point win against Bordeaux, finishing the qualification round with one win and one loss.

The Doha Team roster featured Mubarak Gama, Mohammed Hashem, Dejan Ganjic, and Mahmoud Darwish. The team competed in a three-team group, with the group winner securing a place in the main draw of the World Tour event.

The victory over Bordeaux provided a positive conclusion to Doha Team's qualifying campaign, demonstrating the squad's competitiveness in a closely contested game decided by just two points, following its earlier defeat to Taipei Wan Bao.

The Macau World Tour is being held on October 17 and 18, featuring 16 teams from around the world competing for the tournament title and a total prize purse of $185,000.

The event is part of the FIBA 3x3 World Tour series, which attracts some of the strongest teams in international 3x3 basketball.

Under the competition format, the qualification stage consisted of groups of three teams, with each group winner advancing to the main draw of 12 teams.

The tournament also features several prominent teams, including Serbia's Ub and the Netherlands' Amsterdam Rabobank, alongside other internationally recognized contenders.

Doha Team's participation forms part of Qatar basketball's ongoing presence in international 3x3 competitions, providing players with valuable opportunities to compete against top international teams and gain further experience at the highest level.

Doha Team 3x3 Bordeaux Macau