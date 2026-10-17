Environment Ministry Removes Waste From Various Desert Areas

The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change's Wildlife Protection Department removed waste from 2,357 sites in open desert areas between July and September as part of its wild-waste monitoring programme and preparations for the 2026–2027 winter camping season.

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The cleanup campaign was conducted in co-operation with several relevant entities, including the Ministry of Municipality's General Cleanliness Department, the Joint Committee for the Removal of Abandoned Vehicles and Equipment, the Committee for Removals and Encroachments, and the Seashore Group.

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These co-ordinated efforts support national initiatives to preserve the cleanliness of Qatar's wilderness areas and protect their natural resources.

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The operations focused on locations where waste had been identified, helping prepare them to welcome campers and outdoor enthusiasts ahead of the winter season.

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The initiative also aims to reduce environmentally harmful practices, preserve desert landscapes and natural meadows, and safeguard their natural features.

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The ministry urged campers and visitors to comply with environmental regulations, keep camping sites and natural areas clean, avoid leaving waste behind, and refrain from damaging the environment.

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It emphasised that protecting the environment is a shared responsibility requiring the cooperation and commitment of the entire community.

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