Interior Minister Meets Egyptian Counterpart In Cairo
HE the Minister of Interior and Commander of the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya) Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa al-Thani has held talks in Cairo with Egypt's Minister of Interior Major-General Mahmoud Tawfiq.
The meeting took place yesterday as part of HE Sheikh Khalifa's visit to the Egyptian capital.
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The two ministers discussed bilateral relations and explored ways to strengthen co-operation between Qatar and Egypt, particularly in the security sectors, as well as issues of mutual concern.
Following the meeting, the two officials signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to strengthen co-operation in combating crime and enhance the exchange of security expertise between the two countries.
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