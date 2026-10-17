Moph Intensifies Programs And Initiatives To Promote Mental Health

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) is intensifying its programs and initiatives aimed at promoting mental health and wellbeing across different segments of society through a series of awareness and specialist activities taking place throughout October, marking World Mental Health Day.

Director of the Non-Communicable Disease Prevention Programs Department at the Ministry of Public Health Sheikh Dr Mohamed bin Hamad Al-Thani affirmed that the State of Qatar attaches growing importance to mental health as a key healthcare priority, recognizing its impact on individuals, families and society. He stressed the importance of continuing to develop programs and initiatives in line with the current and future needs of the population.

He noted that the past six months have witnessed the development and unification of standard operating procedures, templates and key processes related to mental health services, alongside updates to patients' rights and responsibilities. These efforts contribute to harmonizing practices, safeguarding patients' dignity and rights, and enhancing the quality of services provided.

Director of the Non-Communicable Disease Prevention Programs Department further emphasized that continued progress in the field of mental health requires stronger partnerships and collaboration between the Ministry of Public Health, healthcare institutions, academic and research bodies, and the wider community. Such collaboration will help expand initiatives, develop workforce capabilities, support research and innovation, and incorporate the experiences and needs of community members into the development of services and programs.

Among the awareness and specialist activities organized in the field of mental health was the "Silatha Journey for Women", held as part of the MoPH Mental Health Campaign 2026. The activity focused on raising awareness of women's mental health and wellbeing through panel discussions on women's mental health in the workplace, an educational workshop, and introducing the "Silatha" application and the support services available through it.

The activities also included a webinar held under the Mental Health Continuing Medical Education Program, with the participation of a number of mental health specialists. The webinar focused on risk assessment and management among patients with mental health and behavioral disorders, including the identification of risk factors and levels, appropriate management interventions, and the documentation and communication of risks within healthcare teams.

The Ministry is also collaborating with its partners in the health sector and other relevant stakeholders to organize a number of events and programs.

Throughout the year, the Ministry of Public Health implements a range of programs and initiatives aimed at promoting mental health and wellbeing across different segments of society.

Key initiatives include the Mental Health Promotion Program for Student Wellbeing 2026, implemented in collaboration with the Ministry of Education and Higher Education; awareness programs and workshops across a number of ministries, authorities and institutions; training-of-trainers programs in youth centers and sports clubs to support young people's mental health and wellbeing; and a program to promote mental health and quality of life among senior citizens, implemented in collaboration with the Center for Empowerment and Care of the Elderly (Ehsan).

MoPH Mental Health