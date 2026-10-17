Abu Dhabi Fields 15 Sailors For Oman Regatta Arabian Post
Arabian Post Staff -DubaiTeam Abu Dhabi will field 15 sailors at the 15th Mussanah Race Week in Oman, joining more than 100 competitors from seven countries as racing begins on Sunday.
The squad, drawn from the Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club Academy's modern sailing programme, will compete in Optimist and ILCA dinghy classes at Barceló Mussanah Resort. The event's competitive programme runs from 18 to 21 October, following registration, equipment checks and a scheduled practice race on Saturday.
Organisers have confirmed entries from the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Bahrain, Kuwait, Egypt, Tunisia and India. Oman Sail is staging the regatta with support from the Oman Maritime Sports Committee, bringing together developing sailors and established competitors across several classes.
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