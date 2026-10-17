Meta Introduces Muse Spark Open For Apple Desktops Arabian Post
The open-weight system, unveiled on Thursday, contains 816 billion parameters and can run locally across two Mac Studios equipped with Apple's M5 Ultra processors. Its release allows developers to download the model's underlying weights rather than depend exclusively on remotely hosted services.
Meta said the model was developed for complex software engineering, coding assistance and autonomous tasks requiring several stages of reasoning. It has 42 billion active parameters at a time and supports a context window of one million tokens, enabling it to process substantial amounts of information during a single interaction.
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