Katie Zacharia Exits White House Press Secretary Post Arabian Post
President Donald Trump indicated on Friday that he had encouraged Zacharia to reconsider her position, expressing concern about the criticism she had encountered since assuming responsibility for the administration's public communications. Senior administration officials subsequently confirmed that she was leaving the post.
The departure represents an exceptionally brief tenure for a White House press secretary and leaves Trump searching for another spokesperson less than three weeks before the November congressional midterm elections.
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