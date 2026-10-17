EFG Hermes Adds Liquidity Services To Abu Dhabi Exchange Arabian Post
Arabian Post Staff -DubaiEFG Hermes UAE has launched market-making and liquidity provision services on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX), extending its brokerage operations to support trading activity and improve liquidity in selected listed securities.
The company, regulated by the UAE's Capital Market Authority, announced the expansion on Friday, saying it would place buying and selling orders under exchange rules and regulatory requirements. The initiative is intended to improve price availability, facilitate transactions and provide additional trading support for companies whose shares are listed on ADX.
The launch follows the introduction of similar services by EFG Hermes UAE on the Dubai Financial Market earlier this week, extending the investment bank's market-making activities across the UAE's two principal stock exchanges.
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