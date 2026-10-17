Vietnam Sets Minimum 10% GDP Growth Goal For 2027 Arabian Post
Addressing the National Assembly in Hanoi on Saturday, Hung presented the government's economic objectives for next year, including inflation of approximately 4.5%, gross domestic product per capita of $6,100 and labour productivity growth of 8.6%.
The proposed targets form part of 45 socioeconomic indicators submitted to lawmakers as the government seeks to sustain rapid expansion while addressing structural weaknesses, administrative bottlenecks and pressures on public finances.
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