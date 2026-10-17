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Vietnam Sets Minimum 10% GDP Growth Goal For 2027 Arabian Post


Date: 2026-10-17 02:09:37

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) clearfix"> Vietnam has set a target of at least 10% economic growth in 2027, with Prime Minister Le Minh Hung outlining an ambitious development programme aimed at accelerating investment, raising productivity and maintaining macroeconomic stability.

Addressing the National Assembly in Hanoi on Saturday, Hung presented the government's economic objectives for next year, including inflation of approximately 4.5%, gross domestic product per capita of $6,100 and labour productivity growth of 8.6%.

The proposed targets form part of 45 socioeconomic indicators submitted to lawmakers as the government seeks to sustain rapid expansion while addressing structural weaknesses, administrative bottlenecks and pressures on public finances.

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The Arabian Post

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