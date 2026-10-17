Cockroach Movement Founder Faces Magistrate Over Delhi Protests Arabian Post
Police took Dipke into custody on Friday under preventive provisions intended to avert a breach of public peace. He was expected to appear before a Special Executive Magistrate, while the precise conditions of his detention and any subsequent judicial order remained unclear.
The arrest followed police warnings against a planned national flag march at Connaught Place, where hundreds of demonstrators nevertheless assembled to demand the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. Officers and paramilitary personnel maintained a heavy presence around the commercial district, restricting access to gathering points.
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