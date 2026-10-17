FAWCAR To Debut In Milan With Five‐SUV Matrix, Opening Its Italian Chapter Arabian Post
(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) clearfix"> MILAN, ITALY – Media OutReach Newswire – 17 October 2026 – When Eastern car‐making heritage meets Italian‐infused lifestyle, a new China‐Europe mobility dialogue is set to unfold in Milan. On October 20, FAWCAR will host its new‐model launch event in Milan, Italy. Bringing a portfolio of five SUVs, FAWCAR officially enters the Italian market, drawing on seven decades of car‐making expertise to address diverse local mobility and lifestyle needs.
Five SUVs unveiled together, with product positioning covering multiple scenariosThe launch will showcase SUVs spanning three powertrain options: ICE (internal‐combustion engine), BEV (battery‐electric) and plug‐in hybrid (PHEV).
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