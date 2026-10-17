Openai Engineer Petitions Court For Release Before Trial Arabian Post
Abdulrahman Alfozan, 35, told a federal court in a filing submitted late Friday that his planned journey to Saudi Arabia had been arranged before he became aware of the criminal investigation. His lawyers argued that a one-way airline ticket did not establish an intention to evade prosecution.
The defence said Alfozan routinely booked one-way flights because his technology career required flexibility over meetings, projects and professional commitments. Purchasing separate tickets allowed him to adjust return dates without incurring substantial charges for changing reservations.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment