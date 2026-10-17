Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish

Openai Engineer Petitions Court For Release Before Trial Arabian Post


Date: 2026-10-17 02:09:36

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) clearfix"> A former OpenAI software engineer accused of secretly installing a recording device inside the company's San Francisco offices has sought release from federal custody, rejecting prosecutors' contention that he intended to flee the United States.

Abdulrahman Alfozan, 35, told a federal court in a filing submitted late Friday that his planned journey to Saudi Arabia had been arranged before he became aware of the criminal investigation. His lawyers argued that a one-way airline ticket did not establish an intention to evade prosecution.

The defence said Alfozan routinely booked one-way flights because his technology career required flexibility over meetings, projects and professional commitments. Purchasing separate tickets allowed him to adjust return dates without incurring substantial charges for changing reservations.

MENAFN17102026000152002308ID1111824730


The Arabian Post

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search