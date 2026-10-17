Yi TCM Introduces Women's Wellness Starter Session Ahead Of World Menopause Day 2026 Arabian Post
SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 17 October 2026 – Ahead of World Menopause Day on 18 October 2026, the Singapore-based Traditional Chinese Medicine clinic Yi TCM is introducing its Women's Wellness Starter Session to support women seeking to better understand physical and well-being changes experienced during midlife.
This year's World Menopause Day theme,“Chronic Pain At Midlife”, draws attention to an issue that is particularly relevant in Singapore. Studies conducted by the Integrated Women's Health Programme at the National University Hospita and NUS Medicine found joint and muscle discomfort to be among the most commonly reported menopausal symptoms among Singapore women.
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