Deutsch de WEF verschickt erneut eine Einladung an Trump Original Read more: WEF verschickt erneut eine Einladung an

MENAFN - Swissinfo) US President Donald Trump has once again been invited to the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos in January.“All the heads of state of the G20 countries already have the invitation on their desks,” Alois Zwinggi, the Forum's president and CEO, told the Südostschweiz paper. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: WEF sends invitation to Trump for Davos annual meeting This content was published on October 17, 2026 - 10:42 1 minute Keystone-SDA

Unless a government expressly requests otherwise, the WEF will keep the list of participants under wraps until January 10, Zwinggi said in the interview published on Saturday. The next WEF will take place on January 18-22, 2027.

Trump's attendance dominated the last edition. Should the US President travel to Davos again, the situation is likely to be similar – as is the criticism of his visit.

+ WEF analysis: Loud Trump in quiet Switzerland

The Forum sees itself as a neutral platform that brings voices“from a broad spectrum onto the stage”, said Zwinggi. Dialogue, he added, is more important than no dialogue at all.“That means we must be prepared to engage even with people or issues that make us feel uncomfortable,” said the WEF official.

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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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