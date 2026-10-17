Français fr Le plus grand carac rose du monde à Neuchâtel Original Read more: Le plus grand carac rose du monde à Neuch

MENAFN - Swissinfo) The world's largest pink Carac was made by a Neuchâtel-based confectioner as part of the Pink October campaign to raise awareness of breast cancer. Around 200 people, most of them dressed in pink, turned out on Saturday in Neuchâtel to enjoy a slice. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Swiss bakery makes world's largest pink Carac for breast cancer awareness This content was published on October 17, 2026 - 14:02 1 minute Keystone-SDA

In 2025, it was the Ackermann Artisan bakery in Yverdon-les-Bains in canton Vaud that had baked a pink carac measuring 80 centimetres in diameter. The one made in Neuchâtel measures 82.5 centimetres in diameter and weighs an estimated 17–18 kilos, as noted by a photographer from Keystone-ATS news agency.

For the fifth year running, the traditional green caracs have turned pink in participating shops. The slightly higher price helps to fund prevention campaigns. More than 300 bakeries and partners are taking part in the campaign, which is now also running in German-speaking Switzerland.

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On Saturday morning, the people of Neuchâtel were also able to take part in activities and visit stands dedicated in particular to breast cancer prevention and self-examination.

The charity Le Carac rose was founded in Lausanne by Mélanie Tanner. Having been diagnosed with breast cancer in 2020 at the age of 38, she chose to put her marketing skills to work in the cause of prevention, particularly amongst young women.

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Translated from French, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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