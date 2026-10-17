Nirmala Sitharaman Invites Global Investors To Explore Opportunities In India

MENAFN - KNN India)Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday held a series of meetings with senior executives of global financial institutions and investment firms in Singapore.

She invited them to explore investment opportunities in India's infrastructure, capital markets, renewable energy, artificial intelligence (AI) and other key sectors.

During a meeting with Yukinobu Saeki, Chief Executive, Asia Pacific, MUFG, discussions focused on expanding the Japanese financial group's presence in India across capital markets, infrastructure and project finance, renewable energy and mergers and acquisitions financing, the finance ministry said.

Sitharaman encouraged MUFG to engage with the National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development (NaBFID) to support infrastructure financing.

Discussions also covered financing for Indian small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and regulatory roadshows to improve investor engagement, transparency and governance, reported PTI.

Discussions With Japanese Banks

In a separate meeting with Rajeev Kannan, Managing Executive Officer and Co-Head, Asia Pacific, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC), Sitharaman discussed opportunities in affordable housing finance, non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), trade finance and other priority sectors.

She encouraged SMBC to explore investment and financing opportunities through the National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF) and GIFT International Financial Services Centre (GIFT IFSC), particularly in aircraft leasing.

Focus On Sustainable Finance And Private Credit

During her meeting with Marcus Wallenberg, Chairperson of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (SEB), Sitharaman discussed India's economic outlook and ways to strengthen investment flows and engagement with European institutional investors.

The discussions covered private equity investments in NBFCs, sustainable finance, the green transition and skill development. She also invited SEB to explore opportunities through GIFT IFSC and NIIF.

In a meeting with Scott Kapnick, CEO, HPS Investment Partners, the Finance Minister discussed opportunities in private credit, structured finance and long-term business financing.

HPS highlighted the potential of debt capital to complement equity investments. Sitharaman encouraged the firm to consider setting up a fund in GIFT IFSC and collaborating with NIIF to mobilise financing for large infrastructure projects.

AI Investment Opportunities

Sitharaman also met Raj Ganguly, Co-founder and CEO, B Capital Group, to discuss sovereign artificial intelligence (AI) and the broader AI ecosystem.

She highlighted India's potential in AI services and encouraged the firm to explore AI applications in the country's banking and financial services sector.

The B Capital team emphasised the importance of currency stability and predictable, transparent tax policies for investors.

The meetings are part of India's efforts to attract global capital and strengthen engagement with international financial institutions and investment firms across infrastructure, financial services, emerging technologies and sustainable development.

(KNN Bureau)