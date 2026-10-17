Delhi Traders Report Festive Sales Slump As Protests Disrupt Major Markets

MENAFN - KNN India)Traders in Connaught Place, Khan Market and Old Delhi markets have reported falling festive-season footfall and sales due to repeated protests, road closures and movement restrictions.

Shopkeepers said weekend disruptions were affecting their ability to pay rents, salaries and other expenses. A Wenger's representative said weekends account for 80-90 per cent of its business, but footfall had dropped to below 10 per cent of usual levels. A Gujarat-based seasonal vendor also reported weak demand.

Trader associations have urged the Prime Minister, Union Home Minister and Delhi Police to relocate demonstrations away from major commercial areas. Several associations have approached the Supreme Court, which is scheduled to hear the matter on October 26, reported The Times Of India.

Traders Seek Alternative Protest Venues

The New Delhi Traders Association (NDTA) has urged protesters to avoid disrupting commercial activity in Connaught Place, while acknowledging their right to demonstrate.

NDTA president Atul Bhargava said traders continued to bear expenses such as rent, staff salaries and property tax despite heavy business losses. He highlighted Connaught Place's role as a key commercial and traffic hub connecting north and south Delhi.

Addressing concerns that government-imposed restrictions, rather than peaceful protests, were disrupting businesses, Bhargava said traders remained concerned about past instances of demonstrations turning violent and affecting commercial activity.

Khan Market, Old Delhi Traders Report Disruptions

Khan Market Traders' Association president Sanjiv Mehra said entry points from Nizamuddin, India Habitat Centre, Safdarjung and Race Course had been closed.

The Supreme Court indicated on Friday that traders could be compensated if it found they were unlawfully denied business due to the Tiranga Yatra. The Delhi Kirana Committee and the association have filed petitions seeking relief.

In a letter to the Prime Minister, Delhi Vyapar Mahasangh vice-president Rajendra Kapoor warned that traffic congestion and movement restrictions could disrupt access to major markets, including Sadar Bazaar, Chandni Chowk, Khari Baoli, Bhagirath Palace, Kashmere Gate and Qutab Road, affecting businesses across the city.

Festive Inventories Add To Financial Pressure

Paramjeet Singh Pamma, president, Sadar Bazaar Bari Market Traders Association, said inflation had already put traders under pressure, while protests were adding to their financial difficulties.

He said unsold festive-season inventory could lock up working capital and increase the financial burden on businesses.

Vinay Thakur, general secretary, Palika Bazaar Market Shopkeepers' Association, said shopkeepers were facing disruptions for the second consecutive weekend and raised concerns over their right to earn a livelihood.

(KNN Bureau)