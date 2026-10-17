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Frieze Abu Dhabi Director, Gallerist Discuss Gulf Art Market's Future


Date: 2026-10-17 02:06:16

(MENAFN- USA Art News) A special live recording of the“Art Market Minute” podcast recently featured Dyala Nusseibeh, director of Frieze Abu Dhabi, and gallerist Asmaa Al-Shabibi. The discussion, hosted by Margaret Carrigan, focused on the future trajectory of the Gulf region's art market.

The live session, the podcast's first recorded in front of an audience, took place on October 10 at Frieze No. 9 Cork Street, preceding London's Frieze Week. Carrigan highlighted the upcoming debut of the first Frieze Abu Dhabi fair in November, noting the Gulf market's swift growth and internationalization despite the challenges posed by the Iran War.

Nusseibeh, who has directed Frieze Abu Dhabi since 2016 and previously helmed Abu Dhabi Art, offered insights into the fair's evolution for its Frieze iteration. Al-Shabibi, co-founder of Dubai's Lawrie Shabibi gallery, former managing director of Art Dubai, and a member of this year's Frieze Abu Dhabi selection committee, spoke about managing a gallery in the Gulf and the increasing global interest in Middle Eastern artists. Margaret Carrigan expressed gratitude to the hosts and guests for the“generous, candid conversation.”

Source: Artnet News

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USA Art News

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