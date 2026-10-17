Wildfires Destroy Homes, Force Thousands To Evacuate In California

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) "> KABUL (Pajhwok): Wildfires fuelled by strong winds in southern California have destroyed at least six homes and forced thousands of people to evacuate, the Associated Press (AP) reported on Saturday.

The Norte Fire broke out in San Clemente, Orange County, on Friday and spread towards San Juan Capistrano amid strong Santa Ana winds, according to the report.

T.J. McGovern, chief of the Orange County Fire Authority, said around 16,000 people had been ordered to evacuate by Friday night.

Some residents fled as the fire spread, while temporary evacuation centres were opened in San Clemente and San Juan Capistrano.

Officials said two firefighters had been affected by extreme heat and taken to hospital.

San Clemente Mayor Rick Loeffler said the damage could have been much greater if the winds had been slightly stronger or had changed direction.

Another fire, known as the Henderson Fire, also spread near the Camp Pendleton military base, forcing part of Interstate 5 to close for several hours, the report said.

Power supplies have also been cut in some parts of California as a precaution to reduce the risk of further fires.

The US National Weather Service warned that strong winds, hot weather and dry conditions increase the risk of wildfires spreading.

Officials said the cause of the Norte Fire remained unknown and an investigation was under way.

kk/sa