Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish
61 Acres Of Land In Paghman District Declared State Property: Moj

61 Acres Of Land In Paghman District Declared State Property: Moj


Date: 2026-10-17 02:04:48

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) "> KABUL (Pajhwok): The Ministry of Justice (MoJ) says 61 acres of land in Paghman district of capital Kabul have been declared state property following a review of relevant documents and evidence.

In a statement, the ministry said the Special Court for Addressing Cases of Usurped State Lands in the Central Zone made the decision after examining documents relating to land in the Kozi Arghandi area of the district and ruled that the land belonged to the state.

It said the Commission for the Prevention of Land Grabbing had earlier investigated the case and confirmed that the land was state-owned. Under Article 17 of the Law on the Prevention and Restitution of Grabbed Lands, the case was formally referred to the special court.

According to the ministry, the court reached its decision after carefully reviewing ownership documents, property records and information obtained from relevant authorities. As no evidence was found showing that the land had been legally purchased from the government, it was declared state-owned.

kk

MENAFN17102026000174011037ID1111824697


Pajhwok Afghan News

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search