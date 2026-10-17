61 Acres Of Land In Paghman District Declared State Property: Moj

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) "> KABUL (Pajhwok): The Ministry of Justice (MoJ) says 61 acres of land in Paghman district of capital Kabul have been declared state property following a review of relevant documents and evidence.

In a statement, the ministry said the Special Court for Addressing Cases of Usurped State Lands in the Central Zone made the decision after examining documents relating to land in the Kozi Arghandi area of the district and ruled that the land belonged to the state.

It said the Commission for the Prevention of Land Grabbing had earlier investigated the case and confirmed that the land was state-owned. Under Article 17 of the Law on the Prevention and Restitution of Grabbed Lands, the case was formally referred to the special court.

According to the ministry, the court reached its decision after carefully reviewing ownership documents, property records and information obtained from relevant authorities. As no evidence was found showing that the land had been legally purchased from the government, it was declared state-owned.

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