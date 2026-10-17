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Moldova's Prime Minister Meets With Qatar's Ambassador


Date: 2026-10-17 02:03:55

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Prime Minister of the Republic of Moldova, Vasile Tofan, met with the Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Moldova, Dr. Turki bin Abdullah Zaid Al Mahmoud.

During the meeting, they discussed cooperation between the two countries.

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Gulf Times

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