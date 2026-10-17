Israeli Settlers Attack European Diplomatic Cars In West Bank, Beat French Mayor: Witnesses

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Ramallah, Palestinian Territories: Israeli settlers on Saturday attacked a convoy of European diplomats as they toured the occupied West Bank, beating up a visiting French mayor, a witness and two diplomats told AFP.

Footage shared by a diplomat appeared to show Bernard Baudoux, 78, the leftist mayor of the northern town of Aulnoye-Aymeries, slumped on the ground against a car. Two diplomats and a resident confirmed his identity to AFP, with one diplomat saying his condition did not appear life-threatening.