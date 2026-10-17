Gold Prices Fall For The Week As US Inflation Fuels Rate Hike Concerns
New York: Gold prices edged lower on Friday, recording a weekly decline as investors assessed the prospect of another US Federal Reserve interest rate hike this year following a series of stronger-than-expected inflation readings.
Spot Gold fell 0.1% to $4,165.12 an ounce, down 0.7% for the week.
However, US Gold futures for December delivery rose 0.3% to $4,181.10 an ounce.
US producer prices posted their biggest increase in four and a half years last month, data released on Thursday showed, following figures a day earlier indicating that consumer inflation accelerated in September.
Although Gold is traditionally seen as a hedge against inflation, higher interest rates tend to weigh on the precious metal because it does not offer an income.
Elsewhere, spot silver fell 0.7% to $57.05 an ounce, while platinum was steady at $1,626.15. Palladium dropped 1.1% to $1,113.61. All three metals recorded weekly losses.
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