Colonizers Attack Vehicles Carrying European Diplomatic Delegations In Ramallah

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Ramallah: Several masked colonizers wielding batons attacked the vehicles of delegations from European diplomatic missions on Saturday as they were leaving the village of Al-Taybeh, east of Ramallah, the Palestinian News Agency (WAFA) said, citing local sources.

WAFA added that they smashed the windows of the Belgian consulate's vehicle and demanded that passengers and diplomats show their identification cards. Video footage showed one of the consuls being thrown to the ground.

Daily raids and rampages by Israeli occupation forces and settlers across the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem entail land clearing, tree uprooting, and property seizures, sparking confrontations, arrests, and the firing of live and rubber-coated bullets and toxic tear gas at Palestinians.

This relentless campaign has intensified in tandem with Israel's unprecedented, ongoing assault on the Gaza Strip since Oct. 7, 2023.